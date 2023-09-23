Public-sector contract talks - More than 100,000 demonstrate in Montréal to defend public services

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 100,000 of workers employed in Québec's public services surged through the streets of Montréal today, sending a powerful signal to François Legault's government: its disconnected and insulting offers are not acceptable either to the Front commun's 420,000 members, or to Quebecers in general.



"The anger that's being expressed at this demonstration today is the anger felt by thousands of people who've been told, year after year, that there's never enough for them. That it would cost too much to provide decent compensation for the women and men – 78% are women – who provide services for Quebecers," asserted the Front commun's four spokespersons, CSN first vice-president François Enault, CSQ president Éric Gingras, FTQ president Magali Picard and APTS president Robert Comeau. "These workers have come here today, together as one, to tell the government that the time for contempt is over."

In order to ensure the future of Québec's schools, health and social services, and higher education institutions, working conditions need to improve significantly so that it becomes possible to attract new employees and retain those already working in public systems. The Front commun is calling for a mechanism that will permanently protect workers against inflation, as well as a general catch-up pay increase to provide real gains. For 2023, this means either an additional $100 per week or the Consumer Price Index (CPI)+2%, whichever is most beneficial. The demand for 2024 is the CPI+3%, and for 2025, the CPI+4%.

The Front commun is particularly critical of the government's arrogance in refusing to improve working conditions at a time when public systems are already skating on very thin ice. The Ministry of Finance is predicting an inflation rate of 16.4% from 2022 to 2027 – which is 7.4% higher than the offers currently on the table.

Public opinion supports public services

The Front commun is also intent on sending the government a warning. Survey results released last week show that a very large majority of Quebecers (87%) believe the government should improve its employees' working conditions in order to remain competitive in the labour market. Quebecers also believe that wages should, at least, be indexed to the cost of living (86%).

"Quebecers can see through the Legault government's ploys," said Front commun representatives. "If the government keeps on trying to impoverish workers and showing its disregard for public services, there may be a high price to pay. Its own voters are people who want accessible, high-quality services across Québec. The future of our public services is something that matters to everyone!"

Towards an unlimited general strike

The provincial demonstration to defend public services takes place at a time when the unions' project to hold multiple general assemblies is well under way. Between now and October 13, the Front commun's 420,000 members will continue to vote on a strike mandate that includes an unlimited general strike.

"Our demands were put forward almost a year ago and the government is still refusing to budge. That's why our only option now is to increase the pressure and consider the possibility of a strike," said the Front commun spokespersons. "The mobilization we're seeing today is historic – there's no precedent in the past 50 years. The strike mandate that the Front commun is recommending is very strong, in keeping with the extremely high level of need in our public systems. If the government were really behaving like an employer of choice, if it were suggesting real improvements, we wouldn't be here. The government needs to acknowledge what's happening, and show up at the bargaining table with a serious commitment to reaching a negotiated settlement that will benefit every single Quebecer."

For more information about current contract talks: https://www.frontcommun.org/.

The Front commun

Together, the CSN, CSQ, FTQ and APTS represent over 420,000 public-sector workers who are employed by the Québec government in schools, health and social services, and higher education.

SOURCE Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS)

For further information: Noémi Desrochers, CSN, Cell: 514-216-1825, Email: [email protected]; Maude Messier, CSQ, Cell: 514-213-0770, Email: [email protected]; Jean Laverdière, FTQ, Cell: 514-893-7809, Email: [email protected]; Marc-Antoine Audette, APTS, Cell: 514-606-2815, Email: [email protected]