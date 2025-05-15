MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The four major unions that represent over 15,500 employees at the Montréal West Island CIUSSS paint a worrisome picture of the staff cuts underway. A second major wave is currently being implemented. It follows the first wave that resulted from the budget recovery plan announced in November. Both cases involve a series of measures, including limiting overtime, abolishing positions, cancelling job postings, freezing external hiring, cancelling temporary extra workload assignments and replacements, as well as completely closing kitchens, hampering services to users.

The four unions paint a bleak picture of the first wave, issue a warning about the impact of the second wave now underway and propose solutions.

"These successive waves of cuts are resulting in a clear deterioration in health and social services for people on the West Island," said Maxime Bernard, president of local 2881 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents around 5,000 Class 2 employees at the Montréal West Island CIUSSS. "Housekeeping has been pared back, leading to less sterile conditions, growing surgical wait lists, and reduced hygiene care for patients; essentially, a staff shortage means more limited care."

"We're worried that in the coming months we'll be back to the vicious circle we saw during the pandemic: excessive workloads, exhaustion, disability leaves and staff shortages," said Maxence Corriveau, president of the SPSSODIM (Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de santé de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal), which represents over 3,300 nurses, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists and is affiliated with the FIQ (Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec). "How can anyone think these cuts won't impact the quality and safety of care? Was exhaustive workforce planning done? It looks like the summer will be particularly challenging."

"Since the budget cuts began, the working environment has seriously deteriorated," said Alexandra Boisrond, president for the Montréal West Island CIUSSS at the APTS, which represents over 2,500 Class 4 employees at the Montréal West Island CIUSSS. "The CIUSSS is cutting Class 4 positions everywhere: 34 in health care and 61 in social services have been abolished. This is terrible for both attracting and retaining employees: people are at the end of their rope! There are a growing number of complaints: the employer is cutting indiscriminately and doesn't care about the impact on people, either on our members or on service users, who deserve the best possible care."

"In terms of administrative staff, we're constantly on the verge of a break in service," said Sophie Létourneau local SQEES-FTQ president, which represents around 1,900 Class 3 members at the Montréal West Island CIUSSS. "With the second wave of cuts, summer vacation around the corner and no overtime replacements, we're even worried about department closures. This is why we suggest planning temporary extra work overload assignments on problematic days. We also suggest rebalancing schedules to ensure quotas are sufficient or near sufficient every day."

With 143,000 members in Québec, CUPE represents close to 30,700 members in the health and social services sector in Québec. CUPE is also present in the following sectors: communications, education, universities, energy, municipalities, state-owned corporations and public organizations, airlines, land transportation, the mixed sector, maritime transportation and the firefighting sector. It is the largest union affiliated with the FTQ.

The FIQ has over 80,000 members: nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists and perfusionists working in healthcare institutions across Québec. It is a feminist organization, with women making up close to 90% of its membership, and is dedicated to defending its members as well as patients and the public healthcare system.

The APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux) represents more than 65,000 members, including 2,500 on Montréal's West Island, who play a key role in ensuring that health and social services institutions run smoothly. Our members provide a wide range of services for all Quebecers, including diagnostic, rehabilitation, nutrition, psychosocial intervention, clinical support, and prevention services.

The SQEES-FTQ represents 25,000 members across Québec, who are mostly employed in health and social services. It is the largest union in private seniors' residences and is a leader in unionizing workers in the social economy, non-profit organizations, early childhood education and school transportation. It is affiliated with the FTQ (Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec), Québec's biggest labour federation with over 600,000 members.

