QUÉBEC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) and CSA Group are holding a public review on the binational (Canada-United States) draft standard aimed at measuring the environmental impact of hydrogen production. The goal of this standard is to establish a harmonized methodology for hydrogen producers, distributors and consumers to report on the hydrogen production and carbon intensity pathway. This consultation process follows a similar consultation carried out in the United States last March and April. Individuals interested by the topic are invited to make their comments and proposals to improve the draft standard until July 30, 2024.

Comments and proposals shall refer to a specific clause of the draft standard and include a technical justification. The documents used to submit your comments on the draft standard are available on the CSA Group Web site:

https://publicreview.csa.ca/Home/Details/5317

The new standard CAN/BNQ 1789-200 A Harmonized Methodology for reporting the Production Pathway and Carbon Intensity of Hydrogen will define the requirements allowing to report the information related to carbon intensity of hydrogen production in a reliable and harmonized manner. Moreover, it will provide the essential keys of the hydrogen production such as the types of feedstock and energy sources used, the quantity of consumed water, the geography of the supply chain and the supply modes.

The standard aims to facilitate the recognition of low carbon intensity energy production methods and sources both within Canada and globally. This standard could enable producers with low carbon projects to distinguish themselves and enhance their marketability. This project is funded by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE) in Quebec, with support from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

Informal systems actually used to describe hydrogen production based on the carbon intensity of the supply chains do not meet consensus. This draft standard aims at determining how hydrogen shall be evaluated, named and identified to provide consistency on the markets in order to contribute to decarbonisation of energy production and certain industrial processes.

- Isabelle Landry, Principal Director at BNQ

All proposals and comments received as part of the public review will be analyzed by the members of the standardization committee in charge of the development of the standard, and adjustments deemed necessary will be made for the publication of the Canadian standard scheduled for spring 2025.

About the BNQ

The BNQ, an administrative unit of Investissement Québec, is the reference organization for standardization and certification in Quebec. It develops consensus-based standards and certification protocols in accordance with the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BNQ is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

For further information on the BNQ: bnq.qc.ca/en

