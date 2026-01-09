OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period on proposed amendments to the decision statement for the Valentine Gold Project, an open-pit gold mine located at Valentine Lake, approximately 55 kilometres southwest of Millertown in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project's assessment was completed in 2022, it became subject to legally binding conditions that the proponent, Marathon Gold Corporation, must comply with throughout the life of the project.

The proponent is proposing changes to the project related to ore management, water infrastructure, fuel storage, and site layout, including expansions to the workers' camp, laydown areas, and process plant pad. IAAC's analysis is that theses changes would not result in significant adverse effects to areas of federal jurisdiction beyond what was already identified in the environmental assessment report. IAAC is proposing to modify the decision statement to reflect these project changes.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the draft analysis of these proposed changes, which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. Please note this comment period is strictly about the analysis of the proposed project changes and associated modifications to the Decision Statement--the decision itself cannot be amended.

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on January 30, 2026. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80140). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project changes are also available on the Registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].