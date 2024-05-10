PUBLIC NOTICE - Update on LaSalle Causeway closure: Repair progress

KINGSTON, ON, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on April 2, April 4, April 12, April 22 and May 3.

Work on the Bascule Bridge is underway and progress has been made on repairs to certain elements of the bridge. The repair work is on track and is estimated to be completed in approximately 7 to 9 weeks, based on current information. Successful completion of these repairs will enable the resumption of pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and marine traffic. In addition, we have started a confirmatory laser survey to validate the positions of all parts of the bridge structure.

Plans are also progressing to enable safe pedestrian access while the repair work is ongoing.

At the same time, PSPC is also exploring 2 other options to enable marine navigation. These include the removal of a span on the East Bridge of the LaSalle Causeway or the removal of the Bascule Bridge, should unforeseen circumstances significantly hinder or delay the ongoing repair work.

Based on our current estimates, repairing the Bascule Bridge through a phased approach offers the fastest resumption of traffic for pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles and marine traffic.

The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of paramount importance to the department.

PSPC is committed to providing more information as it becomes available and encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.

