PUBLIC NOTICE - Update on LaSalle Causeway closure: Bascule Bridge

KINGSTON, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on April 2, 4, 12 and 22, and on May 3, 10 and 15.

Results from the confirmatory laser survey, referenced in the public notice of May 10, have revealed additional and significant displacement and misalignment of certain key elements of the bridge structure. Therefore, the original estimated timeline for completing repairs on the Bascule Bridge is no longer achievable.

The analysis also indicates that the remaining life of the Bascule Bridge is significantly reduced. Given these delays, the outstanding risk to return to operations and the reduced life of the Bascule Bridge, and after discussion with the City of Kingston, PSPC has decided to urgently move forward with a limited tendering process for the demolition and removal of the entire structure. We expect to be in a position to award a contract for this work as early as next week.

Demolition work will begin shortly after the contract is awarded. We are anticipating demolition work to begin early next week. Once bids are received, PSPC will have more clarity on the schedule for demolition work and will communicate timelines to the public. In the meantime, for planning purposes, it is expected that pedestrian access could end next week. We anticipate reopening the channel for marine navigation in early July.

At the same time, PSPC is developing a plan to restore vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian access through a temporary modular bridge solution while preparing to commence preliminary design work to advance the construction of a new replacement bridge. Timelines, once known, will be communicated in a future public notice.

The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada.

More information will be shared in the coming week as it becomes available. PSPC encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.

