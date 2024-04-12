KINGSTON, ON, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on April 2 and April 4.

The specialized equipment brought in last week was able to support the counterweight and stabilize the structure, and PSPC was able to conduct initial inspections on the bridge. Detailed laser surveys will continue this week to determine the precise positions of all parts of the bridge structure. Damage to the compromised diagonal element is extensive and requires a complex repair solution.

PSPC has assembled a diverse team of specialized engineers and contractors to expedite the development of a repair solution. We are working tirelessly to develop a solution to fix and reopen the bridge as soon as possible. PSPC is also exploring options to resume safe pedestrian access to the bridge while work is ongoing.

The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of utmost importance to PSPC. As efforts continue, PSPC wishes to inform users that the bridge will remain closed for several weeks. The timelines to reopen the bridge to pedestrian and vehicular traffic, as well as to resume marine operations, remain unknown. However, we can confirm that reopening for marine operations by the start of the marine season, which usually takes place on May 1, will not be feasible.

PSPC is committed to providing more information as it becomes available and encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.

