Public Notice - Trois-Rivières Port Facilities Expansion Project -- Public Comments Invited on the summary of the Environmental Impact Statement

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2021 What is happening?

/CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Trois-Rivières Port Facilities Expansion Project, located in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

The public and Indigenous peoples are invited to comment on the potential environmental effects of the project and the proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects as described in the proponent's summary of the Environmental Impact Statement.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80102). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until October 9, 2021.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Virtual information sessions

The Agency invites the public and indigenous peoples to attend the virtual information sessions to learn more about the process and the environmental impact statement. The proponent will present its impact study and answer questions from the public. The Agency will also be present to explain the rest of the process and respond to questions from participants.

September, 23, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT (session 1)

(session 1) September, 27, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT (session 2)

(session 2) September, 29, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT (session 3)

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the third of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

What is the proposed project?

The Trois-Rivières Port Authority is proposing a port expansion project to increase the transhipment and storage capacity of the port at its facilities located in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. The project would include the construction of a 96,510-square-metre multipurpose terminal at the western end of the port's existing facilities, in continuity with the existing solid and liquid bulk terminal. This new terminal would extend the port's maritime range by 716.4 metres and would be used for the transhipment of solid bulk and general cargo. The project would also include the construction of three wharves, retaining structures, road and rail access roads and storage spaces.

For further information: For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website at canada.ca/iaac.

