OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public of sidewalk closures on Parliament Hill due to upcoming construction work. This critical work is necessary to facilitate the relocation of underground infrastructure.

The work is carefully planned to minimize disruption during peak summer events, and efforts will be made to restore the areas between phases. The first phase of this work will take place from April 14 to June 27, 2025.

Temporary closures on Parliament Hill due to construction (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The affected areas include:

The north part of the front lawn

The sidewalk near the Visitor Welcome Centre at West Block

For the safety of the public, some sidewalks will be closed and protective enclosures will be placed around impacted areas during construction.

Temporary pedestrian crossings with accessible ramps will be in place to ensure safe and barrier-free access to the Visitor Welcome Centre and the West Block.

Visitors are advised to obey all signage and on-site instructions.

PSPC appreciates the public's patience and cooperation during this necessary work.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]