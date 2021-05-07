KINGSTON, ON, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise marine users that the LaSalle Causeway will operate on a reduced schedule for navigational traffic effective May 6 to May 15, 2021, inclusively. During this period, the bridge will lift only according to the following schedule:

Date: Pleasure crafts: Commercial vessels: May 6, 7, 10, 11, and 12 7 am, 9 am, 6 pm and 7 pm only On demand between 7 and 9:30 am, and between 3 and 7 pm May 8 and 9 Every hour between 7 am and 7 pm On demand between 7 am and 7 pm May 13 to May 15 7 am, 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm only On demand between 7 am and 7 pm

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic is not affected.

PSPC continues to encourage users to exercise caution when travelling on the waterway near the bridge and thanks them for their understanding.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]; Real Property, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

