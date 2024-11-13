GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to inform pedestrians that the pathway and stairway behind the Centre Block, along with the Queen Victoria Monument and surrounding area on the west side of Centre Block, will be closed for the winter season as of Friday, November 15, 2024.

These closures are implemented for health and safety reasons. All impacted areas will reopen in the spring.

This map highlights the areas that will be closed for the winter season. They include the pathway behind the Centre Block and the stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill, as well as the Queen Victoria Monument and the area around it, located on the west side of the Centre Block. (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html