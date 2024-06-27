PUBLIC NOTICE - Sidewalk closure on Chaudière Crossing

GATINEAU, QC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians and cyclists that there will be a sidewalk closure on the Chaudière Crossing for maintenance work during the following period:

Tuesday, July 2 , at 7 am to Friday, July 12 , at 5 pm

During this period, pedestrians will be directed to share the bicycle lane with cyclists.

Cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles when crossing the bridge.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services ( https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)