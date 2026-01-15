Participant funding available

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is now available to help Indigenous Peoples and the public participate in the impact assessment for the proposed Shaakichiuwaanaan Mining Project, a new open-pit and underground lithium mine located east of Radisson, Quebec.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation in the upcoming steps of the impact assessment process. These steps include reviewing and providing comments on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement, and IAAC's draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditions.

Applications received by February 16, 2026, will be considered.

For more information about the Participant Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project home page, reference number 89271, and click on "Participant Funding." You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project can also be found on the project home page.

As a next step, IAAC will announce the start of a public consultation period on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].