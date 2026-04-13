Comments Invited on the Summary of the Impact Statement

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Joint Assessment Committee (the Joint Committee) which includes representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Cree Nation Government, is conducting a federal impact assessment for the proposed Shaakichiuwaanaan Mining Project, a new hybrid (open-pit and underground) lithium mine located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

The Joint Committee invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement. This document identifies the potential impacts of the project on the environment, particularly on the federal components of the project including fish and fish habitat, migratory birds, and Indigenous Peoples, and the measures proposed to mitigate them.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89271). The summary of the proponent's Impact Statement is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the third of four opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment as part of the impact assessment process for the project. Comments received during this comment period will support the Joint Committee in the preparation of a draft Impact Assessment Report for the project and help inform the next steps in the review process.

Sign-up for project specific notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

What is the proposed project?

PMET Resources is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and closure of a new hybrid open-pit and underground lithium mine located about 220 kilometers east of Radisson, Quebec. As proposed, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mining Project would include an ore processing plant, a water treatment plant, a workers' camp, and storage areas for waste rock, tailings and ore. The mine would produce approximately 11,000 tonnes of ore per day over a mine-life of 21 years.

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada , LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].