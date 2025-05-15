LATCHFORD, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that, due to unfavourable conditions, the in-water safety booms upstream of the dam have not been installed at the Latchford Dam, ahead of the Victoria Day May long weekend, in time for the start of the summer navigation season.

Safety booms, or water barriers, are designed to ensure the safety of people in and around water by creating secure boundaries.

The safety booms will be installed once weather conditions permit.

Exercise caution when approaching the area of the dams. Boaters and swimmers are advised to respect safety signage and stay at a safe distance from the dams.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html