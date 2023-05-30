OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Terms of Reference for the Rouge National Urban Park Study.

The study will look at the potential effects of development projects adjacent to the Rouge National Urban Park located in the Greater Toronto Area. The goal is to understand the potential effects, including cumulative effects, of past, ongoing, and potential future development projects on the integrity of the Rouge National Urban Park and its management objectives.

The draft Terms of Reference were informed by engagement with Indigenous groups as well as public engagement sessions conducted in early May 2023 to seek input on the proposed approach and scope of the study.

How can I participate?

View the draft Terms of Reference and submit your comments online by visiting the study's home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations, reference number 84459). Those who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by emailing [email protected].

Comments will be accepted in either official language until June 20th, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the study file and considered to finalize the Terms of Reference.

Virtual information sessions

The Agency invites you to attend a virtual information session via Zoom for an overview of the draft Terms of Reference and information on how to submit comments, followed by a question and answer period. Please note French sessions will be offered upon request.

English sessions

June 6, 2023 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET

, from June 6, 2023 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

For more information on how to attend a session, please visit the study's home page on the Registry. If you have questions or wish to request a French information session, please contact the Agency using the study email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Additional opportunities for the public to participate in the Rouge National Urban Park Study will be announced in the future.

Stay updated on this study by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #RougePark

