Public notice - Riverside Generating Station Project - Public Comments Invited and Information Sessions on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Atura Power is proposing the Riverside Generating Station Project, a new natural-gas power-generating facility, located about 16 kilometres south of Sarnia, Ontario. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89801). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

September 24, 2025 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET (English)

, from (English) September 25, 2025 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET (French)

, from (French) September 25, 2025 , from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET (English)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions". If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Atura Power is proposing the construction, operation, and decommissioning of a new power-generating facility fueled by natural gas, located about 16 kilometers south of Sarnia in St. Clair Township, Ontario. As proposed, the Riverside Generating Station Project would include a combustion turbine generator system with a production capacity of about 500 megawatts, a 230-kilovolt overhead transmission connection, natural gas infrastructure, and water and wastewater infrastructure. The project is expected to be in operation for at least 20 years.

