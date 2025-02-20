GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that the Alexandra Bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic on February 26, 2025, weather permitting.

Repair work on the bridge structure carried out as part of the boardwalk and articulation repair project will allow the bridge to remain in safe service until it is replaced. PSPC has a rigorous inspection, monitoring and maintenance program to ensure that all its bridges and crossings remain safe at all times for users.

Off-peak lane closures may be necessary to finalize minor work and perform inspection and maintenance work. PSPC appreciates the public's cooperation and understanding during this necessary repair work.

The load restrictions on the Alexandra Bridge remain in effect, with a maximum of:

27 tonnes on the vehicular lanes

5 tonnes on the boardwalk lane

Commercial vehicles must use the 2 bridges designated for commercial vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR): the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge and the Chaudière Crossing.

The Government of Canada is committed to improving transportation and mobility in the NCR for current and future generations. PSPC continues to advance the Alexandra Bridge replacement project, which aims to replace the existing bridge with a new bridge that will provide long-lasting benefits to the communities on each side of the Ottawa River.

