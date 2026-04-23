What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal impact assessment of the proposed Webequie Supply Road Project, a 107-kilometre all-season road connecting the Webequie Airport and the McFaulds Lake area in northern Ontario.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment on the draft Impact Assessment Report . The draft report includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations regarding the adverse effects within federal jurisdiction of the project and the associated recommended mitigation measures and follow-up programs to mitigate and monitor these effects.

IAAC also invites comments on the potential conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally binding for the proponent if the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature includes them in the decision statement.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80183). The draft report and potential conditions are also available on the registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on May 22, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Sign-up for project notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].