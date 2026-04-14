OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal impact assessment for the proposed Great Bear Gold Project, a new gold mine located 23 kilometres southeast of Red Lake, Ontario.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement. This document identifies the potential impacts of the project on the environment, particularly on the federal components of the project, including fish and fish habitat, migratory birds, and Indigenous Peoples, and the measures proposed to mitigate them.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 85832). The summary of the proponent's Impact Statement is also available on the registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the third of four opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment as part of the impact assessment process for the project. Comments received during this comment period will support IAAC in the preparation of a draft Impact Assessment Report for the project and help inform the next steps in the project's review process.

Sign-up for project specific notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

What is the proposed project?

Kinross Gold Corporation is proposing the construction and operation of a new open-pit and underground gold mine with an on-site metal mill, located 23 kilometres southeast of Red Lake, Ontario. As proposed, the Great Bear Gold Project would include two open-pits and produce up to 60,000 tonnes of ore per day, while the metal mill would process up to 15,000 tonnes of ore per day. The project would operate for about 20 years.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].