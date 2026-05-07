PUBLIC NOTICE - Overnight lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge Français

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Public Services and Procurement Canada

May 07, 2026, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of overnight lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

  • Monday, May 11, to Friday, May 15, from 8 pm to 6 am
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Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, one lane will remain open at all times to vehicular traffic in each direction.

The sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

As part of this ongoing maintenance, lanes will be temporarily closed to allow the annual spring cleaning operations. This measure is intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the work to be completed safely. 

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions. 

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

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