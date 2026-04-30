TÉMISCAMING, QC, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that as a result of significant rainfall and rapid snowmelt on the Ottawa River watershed, water levels are forecasted to rise rapidly on Lake Timiskaming.

The water level on the north end of Lake Timiskaming continues to rise at a rate of approximately 20 cm per day. It's possible that the maximum operating water level of 179.56 m will be reached or exceeded by the end of the week.

Municipalities and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, are encouraged to monitor these conditions and prepare accordingly.

Keeping a close watch on local conditions and staying updated on forecasts and warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada is strongly recommended. PSPC will continue to monitor weather forecasts, river flows and water levels.

This message will remain in effect until conditions change.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)