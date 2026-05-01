GATINEAU, QC, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise that there will be a full closure of the Chaudière Crossing to motorists, to accommodate the CN Cycle for CHEO during the following period:

Sunday, May 3, from 6:30 am to 2 pm

During this period, the crossing will be closed in both directions, from Jos-Montferrand Street to Wellington Street. Only local traffic, as well as public transportation (STO, OC Transpo and taxis), will be permitted.

The crossing will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)