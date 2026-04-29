CAMPBELLTON, NB, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for maintenance of street lights during the following period:

From Monday, May 4, to Thursday, May 7

During this period, single lane closures may be encountered between 9 am and 4 pm (AST), and also between 6 and 9 pm (AST). Motorists can expect short delays.

Pedestrians will have one sidewalk open at all times.

Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)