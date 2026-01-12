Public notice - New Nuclear at Wesleyville Project - Comments invited on the summary of the Initial Project Description and funding available

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation Inc. is proposing the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ontario. As proposed, the New Nuclear at Wesleyville Project (the project) would provide up to 10,000 megawatts of new nuclear generating capacity and operate for 78 years. Several nuclear reactor technologies will be considered for the project.

This project is anticipated to be subject to an integrated assessment to meet the requirements of the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) are working together on the integrated assessment to achieve the goal of "one project, one review".

How can I participate?

We request your comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will support IAAC and the CNSC in the preparation of a summary of issues that will be sent to the proponent and help shape how the overall integrated assessment will be carried out.

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89802) to:

Submit comments online ( submission deadline: 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2026 );

); Learn about and apply for participant funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment ( application deadline: February 11, 2026 );

); Learn about upcoming information sessions January 27 and 29 (virtual) and January 24 (in-person open house). Join one to learn more about the project, the assessment process and how to comment; and,

Sign up for notifications about this project assessment.

Printed copies of the summary of the Initial Project Description are also available for viewing at the following locations:

Port Hope Town Hall, 56 Queen Street, Port Hope, Ontario

Port Hope Library – Mary J. Benson Branch, 31 Queen Street, Port Hope, Ontario

Ontario Power Generation's Nuclear Discovery Centre, 10 Toronto Street, Port Hope, Ontario

Northumberland County Headquarters, 555 Courthouse Road, Cobourg, Ontario

Cobourg Town Hall, 55 King Street West, Cobourg, Ontario

Cobourg Public Library, 200 Ontario Street, Cobourg, Ontario

Cobourg Public Library, Bewdley (Alice D. Behan) Branch, 7060 Lake Street, Bewdley, Ontario

Bowmanville Library, 163 Church Street, Bowmanville, Ontario

Newcastle Library, 150 King Avenue East, Newcastle, Ontario

Oshawa Public Libraries – Delpark Homes Centre Branch, 1661 Harmony Road N., Oshawa, Ontario

Oshawa Public Libraries – McLaughlin Branch, 65 Debwewin Miikan, Oshawa, Ontario

Participants who have questions about the assessment or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participation Funding Program. Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

