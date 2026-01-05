Comments invited on the summaries of the Initial Project Descriptions and funding available

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canda (IAAC) has accepted IESO Nova Scotia's initial project descriptions for two separate natural gas power generation facility projects to be developed in Pictou County, Nova Scotia. One project would be located in Marshdale and the other in Salt Springs. As proposed, each project would generate up to 300 megawatts using simple-cycle combustion turbines and would operate as needed to maintain a reliable electricity system whenever a renewable energy source is not meeting the demand. Each project is expected to operate for a minimum of 30 years.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summaries of the Initial Project Descriptions and provide comments on the proposed projects:

How to participate:

Visit the project home pages on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference numbers 90111 for Marshdale Natural Gas Power Generation Facility Project and 90114 for Salt Springs Natural Gas Power Generation Facility Project) to:

Submit comments online by 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2026. Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues for each project, help determine if an impact assessment is required and refine its focus.





Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues for each project, help determine if an impact assessment is required and refine its focus. Learn about and apply for funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessments (Application Deadline: February 4, 2026). Separate funding applications must be submitted for each project.





Learn about upcoming virtual information sessions being held on January 20 and January 21. Join a session to learn more about the projects, the assessment process and how to comment.





Sign up for notifications.

Participants who have questions about the assessments or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected] or [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the projects' files. Comments received for one project will be considered for the other project, as applicable.

IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participation Funding Program. Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

canada.ca/iaac

X: @iaac_aeic / #Marshdale #SaltSprings

Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada

LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada / Agence d'évaluation d'impact du Canada

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Media Relations: [email protected]