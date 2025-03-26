What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the Lynn Lake Gold Project, an open-pit gold mine located north of Winnipeg, near Lynn Lake, Manitoba.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project was approved in 2023, it became subject to legally binding conditions that Alamos Gold Inc. (the proponent) must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising IAAC of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects.

Since then, the proponent has submitted information to IAAC regarding proposed project changes. The proponent wishes to adjust the discharge location for water being drained from two existing flooded pits at the Gordon Site and is proposing to change the location from Farley Lake to the Hughes River.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the analysis of these changes, which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement, and provide feedback. Please note this comment period is strictly on the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. The project approval cannot be amended.

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on April 24, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format or in an Indigenous language can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80140). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project changes are also available on the Registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.