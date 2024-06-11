LOCKPORT, MB, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise boat operators who plan on using the lock at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam to exert caution due to low water levels in the navigation channel. PSPC had completed a partial removal of the dam in response to significant rainfall the past 2 weeks, therefore lowering the water level below what would be typically seen near the lock. We will put the dam back in once conditions permit. Until then, the water level may not be sufficient for boaters travelling through the lock.

Boaters are advised to contact the lock station at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam, at 204-757-3041, before their trip to confirm current conditions.

PSPC will not accept responsibility for water levels upstream or downstream of the lock and is not responsible for the depth of water over the stretch of water known as Lister Rapids.

We encourage users to exercise caution when navigating in the area of the dam and the Red River, in the vicinity of Lister Rapids, due to fluctuating water levels and debris.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html