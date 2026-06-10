PUBLIC NOTICE - Lanes and pedestrian boardwalk closure on Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicles to accommodate a planned protest during the following period:

Wednesday, June 10, from 12 to 1 pm

During this period, pedestrian and cyclist access will be redirected to the centre lane (Ottawa-bound lane) and the boardwalk will be completely closed. Cyclists will have to dismount their bicycles and walk when crossing the bridge.

Traffic will be managed by the Service de Police de la Ville de Gatineau (SPVG).

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)