PUBLIC NOTICE - Overnight lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of overnight lane closures required for work related to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge project during the following periods, from:

Monday, July 27, at 9 pm, to Tuesday, July 28, at 5 am

Tuesday, July 28, at 9 pm, to Wednesday, July 29, at 5 am

Wednesday, July 29, at 9 pm, to Thursday, July 30, at 5 am

Thursday, July 30, at 9 pm, to Friday, July 31, at 5 am

Friday, July 31, at 9 pm, to Sunday, August 2, at 5 am

Tuesday, August 4, at 9 pm, to Wednesday, August 5, at 5 am

Wednesday, August 5, at 10:30 pm, to Thursday, August 6, at 5 am

Thursday, August 6, at 9 pm, to Friday, August 7, at 5 am

During these periods, the lane on the far left will be closed in both directions to facilitate the removal of the concrete median. Road signage will be put in place to advise motorists on both the Ontario and Quebec sides. This measure is intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the work to be completed safely.

The sidewalk and multi-use pathway will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)