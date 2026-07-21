Government of Canada selects Inuit firm to construct a multi-residential complex in Iqaluit, Nunavut

IQALUIT, NU, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy and securing jobs for Canadian workers, while creating a strong Canadian supply chain by prioritizing Canadian suppliers and Canadian-made goods and services.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a $35.6-million contract to the Inuit firm Arctic Fresh Projects Inc., for the construction of a 23-unit residential complex in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

This procurement is one of the first to be completed under the Buy Canadian Policy, with the contract awarded to a Canadian supplier, which will predominantly use Canadian-made steel, aluminum and lumber in the construction of the complex. It's anticipated that the project will create up to 55 jobs over the next two years.

Furthermore, this contract includes an Inuit Benefits Plan and will help promote Inuit business capacity in Canada's northern communities and contribute to Canada's efforts to strengthen economic relationships with Inuit entrepreneurs. Arctic Fresh Projects Inc. is registered with the Inuit Firm Registry under Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

The complex will be built on Government of Canada property where three single-family units were previously located and will house federal government employees working and residing in Iqaluit. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2028.

Quotes

"Our government is firmly committed to working in partnership with Indigenous communities to create real economic opportunities. Today's announcement of a contract to build a multi-residential project in Iqaluit will help address local housing pressures while supporting Canadian businesses and workers. Inuit-owned firm Arctic Fresh Projects is bringing their expertise to the project, and under our new Buy Canadian Policy, they will use Canadian materials to get the job done. It's a perfect example of how we are using homegrown talent and materials to build more prosperous communities in Canada's north."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Building a new 23-unit housing complex here in Iqaluit is good news for Nunavummiut, and good news for the many Canadian builders and suppliers who will bring the project to life under the Buy Canadian Policy. The contract, awarded to Inuit-owned Arctic Fresh Projects, reflects our commitment to supporting Inuit entrepreneurs. Our government will continue working with local partners and Indigenous Peoples to advance projects that will build a more prosperous future for Canada's north."

Lori Idlout

Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"Housing is the foundation for health, safety and resilient communities. This new residential complex in Iqaluit is an important investment that will increase the supply of affordable housing, support local economic growth and create good jobs. Through partnerships with Inuit-owned businesses and our commitment to Canadian-made materials, we are addressing the housing crisis and improving living conditions for people, so we can build Nunavut strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"It is great to see that this 23-unit project not only falls within our government's new Buy Canadian Policy, but also that the construction contract was awarded to an Inuit-owned business, Arctic Fresh Projects. With an Inuit Benefits Plan included, this project will help bolster Inuit business capacity and further contribute to strengthening the North, creating jobs and advancing prosperity. We will continue to work with local partners and Indigenous Peoples, strengthen economic relationships with Inuit entrepreneurs, and build the North strong, together."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

Demolition of the three original housing units was completed in the fall of 2024.

The multi-residential building will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, including two accessible units.

The units in the completed multi-residential complex will become part of the inventory of Crown-owned and leased housing units managed by Public Services and Procurement Canada's Northern Pool Housing Program.

More than 20 different Government of Canada departments participate in the Northern Pool Housing Program.

Associated links

Buy Canadian Policy

Policy on Prioritizing Canadian Suppliers and Canadian Content in Strategic Federal Procurements

Policy on Prioritizing Canadian Materials in Federal Procurements

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Zohrah Khalili, Regional Advisor, West and North, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]