PUBLIC NOTICE - Closures of National Capital Region bridges to motorists

News provided byPublic Services and Procurement Canada
Jul 23, 2026, 13:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that the following National Capital Region bridges will be closed to motorists, to accommodate the IRONMAN race, during the following periods:
- Alexandra Bridge
- From Sunday, August 2, at 6 am, to Monday, August 3, at 6 am
- Chaudière Crossing
- Sunday, August 2, from 6 to 11 am
During this period, the sidewalks will remain accessible for cyclists and pedestrians.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridges and thanks them for their patience.
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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)
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