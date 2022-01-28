PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge
Jan 28, 2022, 18:31 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Macdonald-Cartier Bridge currently has a load restriction applied to all types of vehicles. Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to a planned protest taking place this weekend in Ottawa, Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge until further notice, starting on:
- Friday, January 28, at 8 pm
During this period, two lanes in each direction on the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic.
