PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane and sidewalk closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane and sidewalk closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following periods:

Thursday, May 23 , to Friday, May 24 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Saturday, May 25 , from 7 am to 5 pm

Sunday, May 26 , from 12 to 9 pm

Monday, May 27 , to Wednesday, May 29 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, at least 2 lanes will remain open to traffic in alternating directions. Only 1 exterior lane adjacent to the sidewalks and 1 sidewalk will be closed at a time.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)