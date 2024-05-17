PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane and sidewalk closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge
May 17, 2024, 10:51 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane and sidewalk closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following periods:
- Thursday, May 23, to Friday, May 24, from 9 am to 3 pm
- Saturday, May 25, from 7 am to 5 pm
- Sunday, May 26, from 12 to 9 pm
- Monday, May 27, to Wednesday, May 29, from 9 am to 3 pm
During these periods, at least 2 lanes will remain open to traffic in alternating directions. Only 1 exterior lane adjacent to the sidewalks and 1 sidewalk will be closed at a time.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)
