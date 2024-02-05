Public Notice - Indigenous Capacity Support Program Funding Availability

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - A funding application period for the Indigenous Capacity Support Program – Stream 3 Strategic Opportunities – is now open.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is making funding available through this program to support Indigenous communities and organizations so they may better participate in current and future assessments. This funding is provided outside the context of specific project reviews.

Indigenous communities and organizations currently involved in a federal impact assessment, environmental assessment, regional or strategic assessment and/or associated follow-up activities, or who anticipate being involved in the near future, are invited to apply.

The funding application period will be open from February 5 to March 5, 2024. All applications received on or before March 5, 2024, will be considered.

For information on eligibility criteria and the application process, please see the funding availability notice.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or by calling 343-549-3870.