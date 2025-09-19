Public comments invited

What is happening?

The Government of Canada committed in May 2025 to striking co-operation agreements with every interested province within six months to realize its goal of "one project, one review", while upholding Canada's world-leading environmental standards and constitutional obligations to Indigenous Peoples.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to provide comments on the draft co-operation agreement between the Governments of New Brunswick and Canada.

This draft co-operation agreement outlines how New Brunswick and Canada will work together when proposed major projects require an assessment by both levels of government. This agreement formalizes the commitment of both jurisdictions to conduct an efficient and effective assessment process that minimizes duplication and respects federal and provincial jurisdiction. It will facilitate the implementation of the full suite of co-operation tools and flexibilities available in the Impact Assessment Act and provide certainty on the approaches to be used, while maintaining flexibility to implement the appropriate approach on a project-by-project basis.

IAAC is also currently seeking comments more generally on Canada's proposed approach to working with provinces on the assessment of major projects. Comments received from that consultation will also be considered for the co-operation agreement with New Brunswick.

How can I provide comments?

Visit the Let's Talk Impact Assessment webpage to review the draft co-operation agreement and submit comments.

Comments submitted by October 20, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET will be considered. All comments will be publicly posted.

Next Steps

All comments will be considered in the finalization of the New Brunswick-Canada co-operation agreement. The final agreement will be posted to Canada.gc.ca/iaac

