What is happening?

Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is now available to help Indigenous Peoples and the public participate in upcoming comment periods on three regulatory initiatives. You only need to submit one funding application to participate in any or all of them.

What are the upcoming regulatory initiatives?

Funding is available for eligible applicants to support their feedback in the following regulatory initiatives. The timing of each comment period will be announced at a later date (anticipated to be between fall 2023 and spring 2024) but this is to ensure funding is in place beforehand.

Indigenous Impact Assessment Co-Administration Agreement Regulations

A discussion paper with considerations for developing a policy and regulatory framework for Indigenous co-administration agreements will be published for public discussion. Co-administration agreements between the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Indigenous governing bodies would facilitate sharing certain responsibilities and decisions under the Impact Assessment Act . For more information, please see IAAC's Indigenous Impact Assessment Co-Administration Agreement Regulations page .

Amendments to the Designated Classes of Projects Order

Proposed amendments to the Designated Classes of Projects Order for non-designated projects on federal lands and outside Canada will be published for public comment. This Ministerial Order exempts classes of projects that will cause only insignificant adverse environmental effects from requirements for an environmental effects determination under sections 82 and 83 of the Impact Assessment Act . For more information, please see IAAC's Forward Regulatory Plan: 2023-2025 .

Review of the Physical Activities Regulations

The review of the Physical Activities Regulations (also known as the Project List) aims to ensure the existing Project List continues to focus federal impact assessments on projects with the greatest potential for adverse environmental effects in areas of federal jurisdiction and where federal assessment adds value beyond federal regulatory oversight and provincial processes. This review must be done within five years of the regulations coming into force. For more information, please see IAAC's Regulatory Stock Review Plan: 2023-2025

How can I apply for funding?

To apply for funding, please visit IAAC's Policy Dialogue Program page . You will find a link to the funding application form and details about virtual information sessions you can attend in the 'New funding opportunities and associated criteria' section.

Applications received by midnight Pacific Time on October 20, 2023, will be considered.

For more information on this funding availability, contact IAAC's Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

