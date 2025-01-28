HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of a full overnight closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for the production of a motion picture during the following period:

From Thursday, January 30 , at 6 pm , to Friday, January 31 , at 7 am

During this period, no vehicular or pedestrian traffic will be allowed across the bridge. Travellers are encouraged to use alternative routes, such as the Burlington Skyway Bridge.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions. PSPC will issue a revised public notice in the event of any schedule changes.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services