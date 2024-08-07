ROLPHTON, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of full closures of the Des Joachims Bridge for repair work during the following periods:

August 19 , 20, 21 and 22, from 9 pm to 4 am each night

During these periods, the bridge will be fully closed to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Emergency services will have access to the bridge during the closures. The bridge could potentially reopen earlier depending on the nature of the work.

These closures will reduce the number of closures needed to complete the necessary work.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property ServicesPublic Services and Procurement CanadaContact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html