GATINEAU, QC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that due to safety concerns over rising water levels, there will be a full closure of the Union Bridge on the Chaudière Crossing to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The closure is in effect as of:

Tuesday, May 2 , at 5 pm

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The planned re-opening of the bridge on Friday, May 5, is now delayed due to the high water levels and flows.

PSPC will work diligently to open the bridge as soon as possible, however, commuters should be aware that the closure could last several weeks.

This message will remain in effect until conditions change.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]