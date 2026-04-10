Comments invited and information sessions on the draft Integrated Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and draft Public Participation Plan

OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) are conducting an integrated assessment for the proposed Deep Geological Repository (DGR) of Canada's Used Nuclear Fuel Project, a new underground deep geological repository system designed to safely contain and isolate used nuclear fuel, located 21 kilometres southeast of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and 43 kilometres northwest of the Town of Ignace, Ontario.

As part of the planning phase in the integrated assessment process, IAAC and the CNSC invite Indigenous Nations and communities and the public to review and provide feedback on the:

Draft Integrated Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines, that outlines the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provides direction to the proponent, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, on the studies and information required in its Impact Statement, as well its licence to prepare site application; and,

Draft Public Participation Plan, that explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process, including how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the integrated assessment.

The project is subject to an integrated impact assessment since it must meet the requirements of both the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. IAAC and the CNSC are working together on the project's review to achieve the goal of "one project, one review".

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 88774). The draft integrated guidelines and plan are also available on the registry. Printed copies of the draft documents will also be available for viewing at the following locations:

Township of Ignace Municipal Office, 34 Main Street (Highway 17), Ignace, Ontario

Ignace Public Library, 36 Main Street (Highway 17), Ignace, Ontario

City of Dryden City Hall, 30 Van Horne Avenue, Dryden, Ontario

Dryden Public Library, 36 Van Horne Avenue, Dryden, Ontario

Dryden Native Friendship Centre, 74 Queen Street, Dryden, Ontario

Sioux Lookout Municipal Office, 25 5th Avenue, Sioux Lookout, Ontario

Sioux Lookout Library, 21 5th Avenue, Sioux Lookout, Ontario

Thunder Bay City Hall, 500 Donald Street East, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Dyment Recreation Hall, 13 Melgund 3A Road, Melgund Township, Ontario

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on May 10, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Information Sessions

IAAC and the CNSC invite anyone who is interested to attend an information session to learn more about the project, the integrated assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft documents.

In-person session (English)

April 19, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET | Presentation starts at 6:30 p.m.

North End Community Center - Main Hall, 954 Huron Avenue, Thunder Bay, Ontario.

North End Community Center - Main Hall, 954 Huron Avenue, Thunder Bay, Ontario. April 20, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT | Presentations at 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Dryden Go Getters Senior Center, 84 St Charles Street, Dryden, Ontario.

Dryden Go Getters Senior Center, 84 St Charles Street, Dryden, Ontario. April 21, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT

Silver Tops Senior Center, 300 Pine Street, Ignace, Ontario

Silver Tops Senior Center, 300 Pine Street, Ignace, Ontario April 21, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT

Ignace Municipal Office, 34 Main Street, Ignace, Ontario

Ignace Municipal Office, 34 Main Street, Ignace, Ontario April 22, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT | Presentations at 3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Dyment Recreation Hall, 13 Melgund 3A Road, Melgund Township, Ontario.

Virtual information sessions (via Zoom)

April 14, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT

April 16, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage and click on "Information Sessions". An additional virtual session in French is available upon request. If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

Sign-up for project notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

For more information on IAAC and the Impact Assessment Act, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the CNSC and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, visit www.cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries with IAAC, contact [email protected]. For media inquiries with the CNSC, contact [email protected].