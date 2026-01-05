OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (the NWMO) is proposing a new underground deep geological repository system designed to safely contain and isolate used nuclear fuel near Ignace, Ontario. As proposed, the project would provide permanent storage for approximately 5.9 million bundles of used nuclear fuel and operate for about 160 years.

This project is anticipated to be subject to an integrated assessment to meet the requirements of the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) are working together on the integrated assessment to achieve the goal of "one project, one review".

How can I participate?

We request your comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will support IAAC and the CNSC in the preparation of a summary of issues that will be sent to the proponent and help shape how the overall integrated assessment will be carried out.

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 88774) to:

Submit comments online ( submission deadline: 11:59 p.m. on February 4, 2026 );

); Learn about and apply for participant funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment ( application deadline: February 4, 2026 );

); Learn about upcoming information sessions on January 8 and 14 (virtual). Join one to learn more about the project, assessment process and how to comment; and,

Sign up for notifications.

Printed copies of the summary of the Initial Project Description are also available for viewing at the following locations:

Township of Ignace Municipal Office, 34 Main Street (Highway 17), Ignace, Ontario

Ignace Public Library, 36 Main Street (Highway 17), Ignace, Ontario

City of Dryden City Hall, 30 Van Horne Avenue, Dryden, Ontario

Dryden Public Library, 36 Van Horne Avenue, Dryden, Ontario

Dryden Native Friendship Centre, 74 Queen Street, Dryden, Ontario

Participants who have questions about the assessment or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participation Funding Program. Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

