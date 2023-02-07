OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is seeking applications from individuals interested in becoming members of the Minister's Advisory Council on impact assessment (the Council).

The Council provides independent and objective advice to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on issues related to the implementation of impact assessments, as well as regional and strategic assessments, under the Impact Assessment Act.

The Council is composed of seven to 12 members with varied experience and diverse backgrounds to ensure broad and inclusive views that reflect regional perspectives and diversity of experience.

Indigenous Peoples, the public and representatives from industry, academia, non-governmental organizations and government (except current federal public service employees) are encouraged to apply.

For information on qualifications and the application process, please see the Call for Applications. Applications will be accepted until April 11, 2023.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or by calling 343-549-3870.