HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge, following the most recent public notice issued on September 27.

We are pleased to announce that the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will fully reopen to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians at 4 pm on Thursday, October 10.

As a result of the recently completed work, the service life of the bridge has been extended, and pedestrians will benefit from a widened sidewalk with improved accessibility.

While we remove all temporary traffic control infrastructure, users will continue to see contractors on site for clean-up activities and demobilization for several weeks.

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html