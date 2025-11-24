Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

What is happening?

Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour is proposing the Bécancour Port Terminal Expansion Project – B6 Wharf, in Quebec. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90011). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on December 13, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

What is the proposed project?

Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour is proposing to expand the existing marine terminal by constructing a new wharf (B6) in Bécancour, Quebec. As proposed, the new wharf would be approximately 390 meters long and have one berth designed to handle ships larger than 25 000 deadweight tonnage (DWT). The project would also include dredging activities and the construction of a storage area.

