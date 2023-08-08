CAMPBELLTON, NB, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Friday, August 18 , to Monday, September 18

During this period, 1 lane will be kept open at all times in alternating directions. Motorists can expect short delays. Cyclists and pedestrians will not be affected; 1 sidewalk will remain open at all times.

The lane closures will occur during the daytime, 7 days per week. Lanes will be opened during the week at peak travel times.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]