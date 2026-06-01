GATINEAU, QC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, issued the following statement regarding the vote to ratify tentative agreements between the Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW):

"The Government of Canada believes in free and fair collective bargaining, and that the strongest agreements are the ones reached at the negotiating table by workers and employers themselves.

Today, members of the CUPW voted to ratify the Urban Postal Operations Tentative Agreement and the Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers Tentative Agreement with Canada Post. This is an important moment for workers, for Canada Post, and for the millions of Canadians and businesses who rely on a stable and reliable postal service every day.

Canada Post is more than a Crown corporation. It is one of the institutions that helps hold this country together. Every day, it connects Canadians from coast to coast to coast, including in communities where private delivery options simply do not exist:

In rural, remote and Indigenous communities, Canada Post is often a lifeline, delivering essential goods, medications, government documents and vital services that people depend on.

Seniors, families and residents in northern communities rely on it not just for mail and parcels, but to stay connected to the rest of the country.

For small and medium-sized businesses, Canada Post is also an economic engine. Thousands of entrepreneurs, local retailers and Canadian businesses depend on affordable and reliable delivery services to reach customers, grow their operations and compete in an increasingly digital economy. For many of them, especially outside major urban centres, Canada Post is not optional, it is essential infrastructure.

At the same time, Canadians expect a postal service that is reliable, financially sustainable and equipped to meet the realities of a changing economy. The status quo was simply not an option. Canada Post cannot continue absorbing record financial losses year after year while Canadians and businesses face uncertainty about the future of this essential service.

That is why, in September 2025, our government directed Canada Post to begin a transformation process informed by the recommendations of the Industrial Inquiry Commission. The goal is clear: protect and modernize a uniquely Canadian institution so it can continue delivering for Canadians for generations to come.

Today's ratification vote is a major step forward in that work. It provides greater certainty for workers and businesses alike, helps restore confidence in Canada Post's operations and creates the stability needed to move ahead with modernization efforts.

There is still important work ahead. Transforming an institution of this scale will take time, collaboration and leadership. But today's vote demonstrates that progress is possible when parties come together in the interest of Canadians.

Canada Post and its workers can now move forward together to build a stronger, more modern and more reliable postal service that continues to serve Canadians in every corner of the country."

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts - Laurent de Casanove, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]