GATINEAU, QC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering on its commitment to build a stronger Canadian economy by investing in critical public infrastructure and ensuring federal procurement supports Canadian workers, businesses and supply chains.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced that the department has awarded a $79‑million contract (taxes included) for the Alexandra Bridge replacement project to Capital Crossing Constructors (CCC), a consortium comprised of the following Canadian entities: Webuild Civil Works Inc., Samsung C&T Ontario 1 Inc. and Green Infrastructure Partners Inc.

This contract award marks a major milestone in one of the National Capital Region's (NCR) most significant infrastructure projects and demonstrates how the Government of Canada is leveraging its purchasing power to support Canadian workers and businesses. Through the progressive design-build model, the government and the design-builder will work collaboratively to refine project requirements, schedule, pricing and risk management while ensuring the project delivers maximum value for Canadians.

In support of the government's Buy Canadian Policy, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) will work closely with the design-builder to prioritize the use of Canadian steel, aluminum and other domestic materials wherever possible and to maximize economic opportunities for Canadian and local companies and communities throughout the design, deconstruction and construction phases of the project.

Replacing the Alexandra Bridge is a nation-building investment that will improve connectivity between Ontario and Quebec, enhance safety and reliability for commuters, and support economic growth across the NCR for decades to come. The existing bridge, now more than 120 years old, has reached the end of its service life, with construction of the replacement bridge expected to begin in 2028.

The design-builder will advance the approved design for the new bridge, known as the Motion concept, which received Federal Land Use and Design Approval from the National Capital Commission in January 2026. Inspired by the flow of the Ottawa River, the design features three curved arches and reflects extensive engagement with the public, Indigenous communities and stakeholders. The bridge balances modern transportation needs with heritage preservation and high-quality urban design, creating a landmark structure that will serve residents and visitors alike.

Throughout the delivery of the project, PSPC will continue to work closely with the design-builder to provide regular public updates, engage with communities and stakeholders, and communicate construction impacts in a timely and transparent manner.

Quotes

"Canadian skills and ingenuity are at the heart of the work to replace our national capital's oldest interprovincial road bridge. The contract awarded today brings together three great Canadian suppliers, and we will ensure they use Canadian steel and aluminium for this project. It will provide a safe, modern, and resilient structure designed to better serve residents and visitors, and will ultimately provide greater economic opportunity for the National Capital Region."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"For more than a century, the Alexandra Bridge has been a defining link between Gatineau and Ottawa, connecting people to work, family, services and cultural institutions on both sides of the river. As someone who represents a community that lives alongside this iconic structure, I know how important it is to preserve this connection for future generations. Today's announcement marks a significant milestone toward delivering a modern, safe and accessible bridge that reflects the needs of a growing National Capital Region while respecting the heritage and character of this important site."

The Honourable Greg Fergus

Member of Parliament (Hull-Aylmer)

"The Alexandra Bridge is part of the fabric of our region. Every day, residents, workers and visitors rely on it to move between Ottawa and Gatineau, strengthening the ties that make the National Capital Region such a unique and vibrant place to live. Replacing this aging bridge will help ensure our transportation network remains safe, reliable and efficient for decades to come, while supporting economic activity, tourism and community life on both sides of the Ottawa River."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Member of Parliament (Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester)

Quick facts

The replacement project uses a progressive design‑build model, which supports early collaboration between the government, designers and builders to improve cost control and shorten delivery timelines.

The procurement process began in October 2024 through a Request for Qualifications for the design, deconstruction and the construction of the new bridge.

CCC will work with the integrated project team to advance the design work in accordance with the project requirements.

Engagement with Indigenous communities, the public and stakeholders will continue throughout the project.

Associated links

About the Alexandra Bridge – Canada.ca

Alexandra Bridge: Replacement project – Canada.ca

Alexandra Bridge Replacement | National Capital Commission

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Laurent de Casanove, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]