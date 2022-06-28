Jun 28, 2022, 10:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate Canada Day events during the following period:
- Friday, July 1, at 6 am to Saturday, July 2, at 2 am
During this period, all lanes and boardwalks will be closed. No vehicles will be allowed on the bridge. Cyclists and pedestrians will have to use the centre lane. Cyclists must dismount their bicycles when using the centre lane to cross the bridge.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
