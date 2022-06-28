PUBLIC NOTICE - Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Jun 28, 2022, 10:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate Canada Day events during the following period:

  • Friday, July 1, at 6 am to Saturday, July 2, at 2 am
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, all lanes and boardwalks will be closed. No vehicles will be allowed on the bridge. Cyclists and pedestrians will have to use the centre lane. Cyclists must dismount their bicycles when using the centre lane to cross the bridge.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

 Follow us on Twitter
 Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada