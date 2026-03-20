GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for repair work during the following periods:

Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, from 9 am to 3 pm

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

As the Alexandra Bridge is at the end of its service life, regular interventions are required to ensure its continued safety. The closure is necessary in order to carry out repair work on the bridge lighting. This measure is intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the work to be completed safely.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)